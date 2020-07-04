Heavy Rains Lash Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rains lashed Japan's Kyushu southwestern Japan region Saturday morning, triggering emergency warnings in parts of Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there is a high possibility that disasters have already occurred, calling on residents to maintain the highest level of vigilance and ensure their safety.

The emergency heavy rain warnings were issued at 4:50 a.m. (7:50 p.m. Friday GMT) to parts of Kumamoto, including the cities of Yatsushiro, Amakusa and Hitoyoshi, and parts of Kagoshima, including the cities of Akune and Isa.

The Kuma River flooded in the Kumamoto village of Kuma at 5:55 a.m., the land ministry and others said. Flooding is expected to hit areas including the village as well as Yatsushiro and the town of Ashikita.

"The situation requires people to make best efforts to protect their lives," Yoshihisa Nakamoto, director of the meteorological agency's Forecast Division, said at a press conference.

