Japan Wedding Industry Draws Up COVID-19 Guidelines

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's wedding industry has drawn up voluntary guidelines to hold ceremonies and parties safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 60 pct of weddings planned for April to June have been postponed due to the pandemic, according to Recruit Marketing Partners Co., publisher of bridal magazine Zexy.

Recruit and 18 other wedding service firms released the guidelines as part of efforts to provide a happy start to marriages without causing issues related to postponements, such as high fees.

The voluntary guidelines received support from 1,490 wedding venues and hotels nationwide.

The guidelines call for, among others, placing seats at wedding parties so that guests do not face each other.

