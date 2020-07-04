Nagano Police Make Tip Cards for Safety Climbing

Newsfrom Japan

Nagano, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Nagano prefectural police have created tip cards for safe climbing for each of 50 major mountains in the central Japan prefecture.

The police have been distributing the cards to climbers to make them aware of risky locations on trails and help them choose mountains that match their skills.

The prefectural police hope that the cards will help prevent mountaineering disasters as the country's climbing season begins in earnest in summer.

Each card has a photo of a mountain as well as related data such as how long a major trail route is and elevation differences.

Cautions such as "accidents due to tiredness and hypothermia are happening frequently" and "be aware of disasters stemming from sliding and falling rocks" are printed on each card.

