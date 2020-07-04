131 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo
Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--A total of 131 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Saturday, sources said.
The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 100 for the third straight day, hitting the highest level since the Japanese government fully lifted a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic in late May.
