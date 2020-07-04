Tokyo Governor Warns against Nonessential Trips

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Saturday asked residents not to make unnecessary trips to other prefectures in Japan to prevent coronavirus infection.

She made the request while speaking to reporters as the number of new coronavirus cases in the capital topped 100 for the third straight day on Saturday.

"I ask residents again to refrain from nonessential visits to other prefectures," Koike said after a meeting with economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

The Japanese government has already lifted its coronavirus-related request not to make trips across prefectural borders.

Koike and Nishimura agreed to request that nightclub operators and workers abide by coronavirus prevention guidelines. In recent days, many of new cases in Tokyo have occurred in nightlife districts.

