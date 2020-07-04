Heavy Rains Lash Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rains from a seasonal rain front lashed Japan's Kyushu southwestern Japan region on Saturday, triggering emergency warnings in parts of Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures.

In the Kumamoto town of Tsunagi, one person was found in a state of cardiac arrest after a landslide. Another person was in serious condition in the flooding in the town of Ashikita.

Search and rescue operations were underway as nine people were unaccounted for in Kumamoto. In the city of Yatsushiro, 40 residents were stranded.

The Kuma River flooded apparently at 10 locations. Two bridges were washed away. Landslides occurred at 15 locations in Kumamoto and one location in Kagoshima, according to the land ministry.

"The situation requires people to make best efforts to protect their lives," Yoshihisa Nakamoto, director of the Japan Meteorological Agency's Forecast Division, said at a morning press conference.

