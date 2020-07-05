Voting Underway in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Balloting is underway across Tokyo on Sunday in an election that will give a verdict on Governor Yuriko Koike's four years in office.

The campaigning involving a record 22 candidates, including Koike, focused on issues such as responses to the coronavirus pandemic and the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, postponed by one year to summer 2021.

The voting will continue until 8 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT). Voter turnout stood at 14.62 pct at noon, down from 17.73 pct at the same time in the previous 2016 election.

The other candidates include Taro Yamamoto, leader of small political party Reiwa Shinsengumi, Kenji Utsunomiya, former president of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, and Taisuke Ono, former vice governor of Kumamoto Prefecture.

There were no handshakes with voters or large-scale gatherings in rare campaigning due to the pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]