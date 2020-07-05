Death Toll from Heavy Rains in Kumamoto Rises to 7

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from heavy rains in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, rose to seven on Sunday as five people were newly confirmed dead in the town of Ashikita, municipal officials said.

One of the dead was a man in his 80s in the town of Tsunagi and the others were in Ashikita.

In the village of Kuma, 14 people have been found in a state of cardiac arrest at a nursing home for the elderly. About 50 others, including residents, have been found alive.

One person was in serious condition in Ashikita.

Search and rescue operations were underway as four people were unaccounted for.

