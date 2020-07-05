Death Toll from Heavy Rains in Kumamoto Rises to 19

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from heavy rains in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, rose to 19 on Sunday as 17 people were newly confirmed dead, the prefectural government said.

Seventeen people were in a state of cardiac arrest. Search and rescue operations continued as 11 people were unaccounted for.

Rain started falling again in affected areas.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that even a small amount of rain could trigger disasters due to the loosened ground.

"People should evacuate to safer areas early," said Satoshi Sugimoto, chief weather forecaster at the agency.

