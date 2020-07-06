Victims Mourned 2 Years after Torrential Rains in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Kurashiki, Okayama Pref., July 6 (Jiji Press)--Ceremonies were held in western Japan on Monday to mourn the victims of a deadly rain disaster two years ago.

Monday marked the second anniversary since the first of a series of special heavy rain warnings was issued in the disaster that claimed 271 lives in three prefectures.

At a memorial service in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, 51 people, including bereaved kin and local residents, offered flowers for the victims. In Kurashiki, 70 people died due to the 2018 torrential rains that triggered landslides and floods, including those who died for indirect disaster-related reasons.

Aika Sumasu, 33, offered words of condolences at the ceremony, representing the bereaved families.

"My emotional wounds won't heal with the passage of time" said Sumasu, who lost her grandfather, 92-year-old Seishiro, in the disaster. "Based on the lessons I learned from my hard experience, I want to pass on to future what we can do to protect lives from disasters."

