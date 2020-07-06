4 Men Plead Not Guilty over Education Min. Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Four men including a former senior Japanese education ministry official pleaded not guilty Monday over alleged bribery involving a ministry support program for private universities.

In the first hearing at Tokyo District Court, Futoshi Sano, 60, former director-general of the ministry's Science and Technology Policy Bureau, denied the charges of receiving bribes for giving favors related his official duties.

The other three are Masahiko Usui, 79, former chairman of Tokyo Medical University, Mamoru Suzuki, 71, former president of the private university, and Koji Taniguchi, 49, former medical consulting firm executive.

Usui and Suzuki are charged with bribing Sano, while Taniguchi is accused of assisting the bribe-taking.

According to the indictments, Sano, 60, dined with Usui in May 2017 when he was deputy minister and accepted a request to give favorable treatment to the university in the selection of schools for the ministry's subsidy program to support private universities.

