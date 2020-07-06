More Deaths Confirmed in Kumamoto after Record Downpour

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Six more people were confirmed dead in Kumamoto Prefecture on Monday, after Saturday's record downpour, which has so far killed 25 people in the southwestern Japan prefecture.

Meanwhile, 16 people are in cardiopulmonary arrest, and 11 others are missing, according to the prefectural government.

The 25 victims include 11 in the city of Hitoyoshi, nine in the town of Ashikita, three in the city of Yatsushiro, and one each in the town of Tsunagi and the village of Kuma.

According to the prefectural government's tally as of 6 a.m. Monday (9 p.m. Sunday GMT), a total of 1,912 people from 385 households were staying in 159 evacuation shelters in 19 municipalities.

In Kumamoto, a special alert for heavy rains was issued early on Saturday. Flooding of the Kuma River, as well as landslides, caused severe damage in the southern part of the prefecture, where Self-Defense Force troops and others are continuing search and rescue efforts.

