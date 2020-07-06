Fujitsu to Scrap Employee Commuter Pass Allowances

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd. <6702> said Monday that it will stop paying for employees’ commuter passes and instead distribute 5,000 yen per head per month to cover costs related to working from home.

The move is part of the major electronics maker’s plans to introduce a new way of working amid the COVID-19 epidemic. The plan puts teleworking as the default mode of work.

The Fujitsu group also plans to halve the amount of space for its domestic offices by the end of fiscal 2022.

