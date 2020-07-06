Cumulative Coronavirus Cases in Japan Reach 20,542

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan stood at 20,542 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up 1,300 from a week before.

The death toll across the nation rose by 5 to 990.

The infection figure includes 712 passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined off Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, earlier this year, 149 crew members of the Costa Atlantica, another cruise ship, which was hit by a COVID-19 outbreak while it was docked in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and 15 people who returned from abroad on flights chartered by the Japanese government.

Of the country's 47 prefectures, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative infection cases at 6,765, up 651, followed by Osaka, western Japan, with 1,885 cases, up 64, and Kanagawa with 1,588 cases, up 121.

