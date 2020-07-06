Koike Thanks Voters for "Unexpected Support" in Tokyo Gov. Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike thanked voters Monday for their "unexpected support" in the previous day's gubernatorial election, in which she scored a landslide victory for another term of four years.

Speaking to reporters, Koike expressed her gratitude, saying that the total 3.6 million or so votes she garnered in the poll was much greater than she had expected.

"I'd like to turn the Tokyoites' voices encouraging me to work harder into power to fuel efforts to proceed with novel coronavirus measures and growth strategies," she added.

When Koike arrived at the metropolitan government office building in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on Monday morning, there was no ceremony with Tokyo government employees to mark her re-election. Instead, the governor immediately started working on new coronavirus measures and other government affairs.

She commented on the request she made on Saturday to residents of Tokyo to refrain from making unnecessary trips to other prefectures in Japan, in response to a recent rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital. The governor voiced concern over ill-prepared medical systems in other parts of the country and said she hopes Tokyoites' cooperation will help contain the further spread of the coronavirus related to Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]