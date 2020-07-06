Abe, Koike Confirm Cooperation for Success of Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and re-elected Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike agreed on Monday to continue to cooperate for the success of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

In their meeting at the prime minister's office, Abe congratulated Koike on her sound victory in Sunday's gubernatorial election in the Japanese capital.

As they also had talks on the spread of COVID-19 infections in Tokyo, the prime minister said the central government is "closely watching it with the maximum sense of tension."

"We have to work even more closely with the governor to prevent a further spread" of the novel coronavirus, Abe stressed.

"With support from the national government, we aim to hold the Olympics next year as a testament to our victor over the coronavirus," Koike said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]