Japan Baseball, Soccer to Restart Games with Spectators Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The governing bodies of Japan’s professional baseball and soccer Monday reaffirmed their plan to allow spectators at games from Friday as planned.

The Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB, and the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League, made the confirmation at an online meeting of their liaison conference on measures to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Under the plan, up to 5,000 spectators will be allowed per game.

Regarding a recent rise in novel coronavirus cases in Tokyo, a group of experts at the liaison conference said that infections are being seen at certain locations rather than being widespread.

“There is no such thing as being completely risk-free,” said Mitsuo Kaku, specially appointed professor at Tohoku Medical and Pharmaceutical University and the head of the group. “It is necessary to control risks while keeping society operational by monitoring the spread of infections.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]