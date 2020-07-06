SMBC Starts Visit Reservation Service at All Branches

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. started on Monday a service in which customers make a reservation beforehand to visit any bank branch in Japan.

SMBC is the first of the country’s three megabanks to introduce such a service.

By reducing waiting times and making the process hassle-free, SMBC hopes to decrease the risk of people being infected with the new coronavirus.

Customers can make reservations for visits on their smartphones, computers or over the phone.

The new reservation system will be available at all 412 SMBC bank branches throughout Japan, as well as most of 14 subbranch offices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]