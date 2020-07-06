Japan to Further Ease Restrictions on Events from Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--A new Japanese government subcommittee on new coronavirus response measures Monday approved a further easing of restrictions on events from Friday, as scheduled.

The government started relaxing restrictions on social and economic activities in stages in May, when Japan's COVID-19 state of emergency was lifted.

Starting Friday, large events such as professional sports games and concerts can be held with an upper limit of 5,000 spectators outdoors. For indoor events, the limit is 5,000 spectators or 50 pct of the venue capacity, whichever is lower.

Some subcommittee members said such large events should be held with enough virus precautions in place.

The central government will tell the country's 47 prefectures to ensure that participants to large events practice disinfection and that their contact information is collected, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]