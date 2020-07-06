Special Heavy Rain Warnings Issued for 3 Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued special heavy rain warnings for some areas in Fukuoka, Saga and Nagasaki prefectures, all located in the northern part of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region, on Monday afternoon.

Issuing the warnings at 4:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m. GMT), the agency called for maximum vigilance against floods, landslides and inundation in lowland areas that could happen due to heavy rains from a seasonal rain front.

The warnings covered four municipalities in Fukuoka, including the cities of Omuta and Yame, and seven in Nagasaki, including the cities of Nagasaki and Isahaya. In Saga, the number of municipalities subject to the special warning initially stood at six and was then cut to five. Relevant local authorities issued evacuation orders or advisories.

"We want residents in the areas subject to the special warnings to take action immediately to ensure their safety," Yoshihisa Nakamoto, chief of the agency's Forecast Division, told a press conference.

The day's warnings followed special heavy wain warnings issued Saturday for Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures in Kyushu. The special alerts in the two prefectures were downgraded to ordinary heavy rain warnings later.

