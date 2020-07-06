Honda N-Box Remains Best-Selling Car in Japan for Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box topped Japan's January-June new car sales rankings for the fourth straight year, industry data showed on Monday.

But sales of the model in the first half of this year plunged 22.7 pct from a year before to 101,454 units due to the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Including the N-Box, minivehicles, which have engine displacements of up to 660 cc, occupied the top three spots. Suzuki Motor Corp.'s <7269> Spacia came second, with sales of 65,323 units, down 27.2 pct, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto, with 62,253 units, down 23.9 pct.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> Raize compact SUV, rolled out in November last year, ranked fourth, with sales of 58,492 units, and Toyota's Corolla, fully redesigned in September last year, came fifth, with its sales rising 19.6 pct to 57,235 units.

The sales rankings were based on data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

