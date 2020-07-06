Death Toll from Kumamoto Heavy Rains Rises to 49

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from record downpours in Kumamoto Prefecture, part of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region, rose to 49 on Monday, the prefectural government said.

In addition, one person is in cardiopulmonary arrest and 11 others are missing, according to the prefecture. As torrential rains continued in the prefecture on the day, worries over landslides and floods have grown.

Heavy rains also hit neighboring Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures in Kyushu, leaving a 63-year-old newspaper delivery man unaccounted for in the city of Minamisatsuma in Kagoshima.

Special heavy rain warnings were issued Monday afternoon for some areas in Fukuoka, Saga and Nagasaki prefectures, also in Kyushu.

In Kumamoto, a special alert for heavy rains was issued early on Saturday. Self-Defense Forces members and others continued search and rescue efforts on Monday, but some of them were forced to suspend the operations in the afternoon due to fears of secondary disasters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]