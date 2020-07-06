Abe Seeks Early Serious Disaster Designation for Kyushu Rains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday called for an early survey for designating the torrential rains that have caused extensive floods and landslides in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region as an extremely severe disaster.

Abe made the request at a meeting of the government's task force on the rain disaster. The designation would increase state subsidies for restoration and reconstruction in affected areas.

The government will intensively conduct the survey for about a week, hoping to make a "prospective designation" promptly if conditions are met, according to government officials.

"For the early restoration of affected areas, it is important to help local governments engage in related work without financial worries," Abe said in the meeting.

The seasonal rain front that brought about the devastating damage is forecast to stay over the country's Honshu main island until around Wednesday. Abe called on all people across the country to be alert, saying that torrential rain may hit wide areas on top of prefectures in Kyushu where special heavy rain warnings have been issued.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]