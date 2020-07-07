Fujitsu to Shift to New Work Styles amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd. <6702> said Monday it will introduce new ways of working amid the novel coronavirus epidemic, making some 80,000 group employees in Japan except those at factories work from home or at nearby satellite offices as a default mode.

By actively utilizing teleworking and business trips, the Japanese technology giant also aims to reduce the number of employees working away from their families.

Doing away with the conventional concept of commuting to fixed workplaces, the company will stop paying for employees’ commuter passes from July and instead distribute 5,000 yen per head per month as “smart working” allowances to cover costs related to working from home.

Job-related transportation expenses, including for commuting to offices when needed, will be paid separately.

After experiencing the virus crisis, Fujitsu will “never go back to the former work styles even after the epidemic is contained,” its president, Takahito Tokita, has said, showing the company’s determination to shift to flexible work styles that allow employees to choose when and where to work.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]