Heavy Rains in Kyushu Affect Corporate Activities

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Corporate activities have been affected by torrential rains mainly in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region, where many automakers and semiconductor-related companies have footholds.

Daihatsu Motor Co. on Monday afternoon suspended operations at its plants in the city of Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, and the city of Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, both located in Kyushu. Mazda Motor Corp. <7261> halted its plants in Hiroshima and Yamaguchi prefectures, both in the Chugoku region, near Kyushu.

The two automakers took the moves for the safety of factory employees. They will decide whether to resume operations on Tuesday while watching weather conditions.

On Saturday, a fire occurred due to a steam explosion at Tokai Carbon Co.'s <5301> Tanoura plant in the town of Ashikita, Kumamoto Prefecture, part of Kyushu, which makes graphite products used for chipmaking equipment.

The fire was extinguished on Sunday. The company is examining the extent of damage and the fire’s impact on product supply, but entry to the plant is now difficult, company officials said.

