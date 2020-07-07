USJ to Host Doraemon Ride from Aug. 4

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The Universal Studios Japan movie theme park will open a new attraction themed after the "Doraemon" Japanese anime series on Aug. 4.

The "'Stand By Me Doraemon 2' XR Ride" roller coaster will be open for a limited time until Jan. 6 next year at the park, in the western Japan city of Osaka, park operator USJ LLC said Monday.

It is the first time for USJ to host an attraction based on the Doraemon franchise.

The roller coaster ride incorporates the movie "Stand By Me Doraemon 2," which is expected to premiere in the near future. Riders wearing virtual reality goggles explore the Doraemon world with characters in the show.

USJ reopened on June 8 after temporarily closing amid the COVID-19 epidemic. The park initially allowed only residents of certain areas to visit, but opened for customers nationwide on June 20.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]