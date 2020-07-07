Kyushu Rains May Be Designated as Extraordinary Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will consider designating devastating heavy rains in the southwestern region of Kyushu as a specified extraordinary disaster under a relevant law, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday.

A designation would give affected people access to special measures, such as having driver's licenses and eateries' business permits extended.

The last disaster designated as a specified extraordinary disaster was Typhoon Hagibis, which hit eastern Japan in October last year.

With automakers and other companies forced to suspend operations at factories in Kyushu because of the rains, Suga told a press conference, "I've been told there hasn't been a severe impact on supply chains so far."

"We'll promptly take necessary measures, such as assistance to small and midsize companies, depending on future developments," he said.

