LDP Adopts Resolution against Xi's State Visit after Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday adopted a resolution against a postponed state visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping, in light of China's enactment last week of the controversial national security law for Hong Kong.

In the resolution, the LDP said it cannot help but request a cancellation of the state visit, softening the wording from a draft version that clearly demanded the visit be canceled.

The revision came after LDP members close to party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, who has strong connections in China, raised objections to the draft, drawn up by executives of the LDP's Foreign Affairs Division on Friday, at a party meeting on Monday.

An addition was also made to the resolution, calling on the government to fully assert what Japan should do in respect of China, but at the same time strongly encourage China to build a bilateral friendship for a new era.

The LDP resolution will be shortly submitted to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]