Death Toll in Downpour-Hit Kyushu Rises to 54

Fukuoka, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rains continued to hit the southwestern Japan region of Kyushu on Tuesday, raising the total death toll there to 54.

The torrential rains due to a rainy front caused floods mainly in the northern part of the Kyushu Island, leaving three people newly confirmed dead in Fukuoka and Kumamoto prefectures.

The total number of missing people stood at 11, including one who newly went unaccounted for in Oita Prefecture.

The day's development followed the downpour late last week, which caused fatal floods and landslides in southern Kumamoto.

All victims but one were found in Kumamoto, including 19 in Hitoyoshi, 17 in Kuma and 10 in Ashikita.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]