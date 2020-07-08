Death Toll in Downpour-Hit Kyushu Rises to 56

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rains continued to hit the southwestern Japan region of Kyushu on Tuesday, raising the total death toll there to 56.

The downpour due to a seasonal rain front caused floods mainly in the northern part of Kyushu, one of Japan's four main islands. Damage, such as inundation due to overflowing rivers, occurred in many places although the special heavy rain warnings in Fukuoka, Saga and Nagasaki prefectures, all in northern Kyushu, were lifted.

The day's developments followed the torrential rains late last week, which caused fatal floods and landslides in the southern part of Kumamoto Prefecture.

Of the 56 victims, 54 were in Kumamoto, including 18 in the city of Hitoyoshi, 17 in the village of Kuma and 10 in the town of Ashikita, and two in the city of Omuta in Fukuoka.

Twelve people are missing--10 in Kumamoto, including in Kuma, and one each in the city of Hita in Oita Prefecture and the city of Minamisatsuma in Kagoshima Prefecture. Two people are in a state of cardiac arrest in Kumamoto.

