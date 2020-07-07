106 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Tokyo on Tuesday came to 106, with the daily figure in the Japanese capital exceeding 100 for the sixth straight day, the metropolitan government said.

Forty-three people are in their 20s, and 27 are in their 30s, according to the metropolitan government. Of Tuesday's total, 23 people are believed to have caught the virus in nightlife districts, such as at eating and drinking establishments with hospitality services, while infection routes are unknown at all for 34 people.

Tokyo's cumulative number of infection cases reached 6,973.

Across Japan, new infections cases totaled 213 on the day. Meanwhile, one infected person each died in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and Saitama Prefecture, north of the capital, bringing the national death toll related to the coronavirus to 993.

Two female teachers in their 20s who work at different nurseries in the city of Kashiwa, Chiba, were found with the virus. They are friends and met on June 29. Both take care of their own classes at their respective nurseries.

