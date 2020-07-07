Tokyo Woman Arrested over Starving Daughter, 3, to Death

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly neglecting and starving her 3-year-old daughter to death.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Saki Kakehashi, 24, on suspicion of negligence as a guardian resulting in death.

According to police sources, Kakehashi has admitted to the allegations.

Kakehashi is suspected of starving her eldest daughter, Noa, to death after leaving her alone at their home in Tokyo's Ota Ward for around a week until June 13.

Kakehashi, who lived alone with Noa, called an ambulance on June 13, saying, "My daughter isn't breathing," according to the police.

