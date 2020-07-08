Special Heavy Rain Warnings Issued for Gifu, Nagano

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--A seasonal rain front caused heavy rains in the central Japan prefectures of Gifu and Nagano, triggering special warnings from the Japan Meteorological Agency on Wednesday morning.

The special heavy rain warnings were issued for six cities in Gifu, including Gero, at 6:30 a.m. (9:30 p.m. Tuesday GMT), and 14 municipalities in Nagano, including Matsumoto, at 6:43 a.m.

The heavy rains caused by the seasonal front spread eastward after striking from Friday the southwestern region of Kyushu, where fatal floods and landslides occurred.

The warnings, issued when a once-in-decades disaster looks imminent, were downgraded to ordinary heavy rain warnings by 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

But the agency called on residents of the areas to continue exercising caution against landslides, overflow of rivers and inundation of low-lying areas.

