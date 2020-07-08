Mitsubishi Tanabe Unit, GSK to Collaborate on COVID-19 Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Major British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC, or GSK, said Tuesday that it will collaborate with Medicago, a Quebec City, Canada-based subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

The collaboration is aimed at combining Medicago’s plant-based vaccine development and GSK’s adjuvant technologies.

The two companies are slated to start Phase 1 clinical testing on a candidate vaccine for the coronavirus disease in mid-July, with a view to making the vaccine available in the first half of 2021.

“Pre-clinical results with Medicago’s CoVLP (Coronavirus Virus-Like Particles) vaccine candidate demonstrated a high level of neutralizing antibodies following a single dose when administered with adjuvant,” GSK said.

GSK and Medicago plan to manufacture approximately 100 million doses of the vaccine by the end of 2021 and target annual output of up to 1 billion doses by the end of 2023, with a large-scale facility under construction in Quebec City.

