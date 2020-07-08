Search for Missing People Continues in Downpour-Hit Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and others continued their search on Wednesday for missing people in the southern part of Kumamoto Prefecture, which was devastated by recent heavy rains.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has urged people in the area to be on high alert for possible landslides and flooding of rivers later in the day.

In the southern part of Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, the downpours that occurred on Saturday morning have claimed the lives of 52 people, including 18 in Hitoyoshi, 17 in the village of Kuma and 10 in the town of Ashikita. Also, two people are showing no vital signs.

A total of 10 people, including six in Kuma, are still missing.

Meanwhile, heavy rains that mainly hit the northern part of the Kyushu southwestern region between Monday and Tuesday left

