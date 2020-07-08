Yamagata Pref. Sees Its 1st Fatal COVID-19 Case

Newsfrom Japan

Yamagata, July 8 (Jiji Press)--A COVID-19 patient has died at a medical institution in Yamagata Prefecture, becoming the northeastern Japan prefecture’s first fatal case, it was learned on Wednesday.

The fatality was revealed by Yamagata Governor Mieko Yoshimura during talks with medical experts on the day.

In Yamagata, a total of 71 people have been found positive for the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, since the first case was confirmed on March 31.

