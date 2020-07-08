Itochu to Fully Own FamilyMart

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. <8001> said Wednesday that it will spend some 580 billion yen to take full control of convenience store operator FamilyMart Co. <8028>.

Itochu aims to strengthen cooperation with FamilyMart in procurement and sales as well as the digital field, including utilizing data on customer purchases, in order to survive fierce competition in the retail industry.

The trading house will acquire FamilyMart shares for 2,300 yen apiece in a tender offer, a deal that obtained support from the convenience store chain's board.

After raising its stake in FamilyMart to 100 pct from 50.1 pct at present, Itochu plans to sell some of the shares to the JA Japanese agricultural cooperatives group.

FamilyMart will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

