Abe's Aides Take Seriously Indictment of Lawmaker Couple

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Aides to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are taking seriously the indictment of Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, Anri, both lawmakers who were once members of Abe’s ruling party.

If the couple, who were indicted Wednesday on charges of buying votes, resign as lawmakers or lose their parliamentary seats, subsequent by-elections will likely to be tough for the Liberal Democratic Party.

The indictment “gives a bad impression,” a senior LDP member said, adding that it was a “failure” that the couple had been brought close to the administration.

Tetsuo Saito, secretary-general of Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition partner, told reporters on Wednesday that the indictment “deals a significant blow to the administration.”

The couple “have a serious responsibility for causing distrust in politics and deserve to resign as lawmakers,” Saito said.

