Japan Set to Boost Efforts for Digitization

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday unveiled its plan to accelerate the digitization of society intensively over the next year, after the coronavirus crisis shed light on delays in such efforts in the country.

The plan was included in a draft of the government's annual basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines that was presented at a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, chaired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The government plans to promote the utilization of digital technologies in administrative procedures, education and medical care, to realize a "new normal" in the post-COVID-19 area.

The government aims to adopt the guidelines at a cabinet meeting on July 17.

"At a global turning point created by the coronavirus pandemic, whether we make bold social changes in the next few years or not will directly affect the future of our country", Abe told the meeting.

