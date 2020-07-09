Ex-SoftBank Employee Found Guilty over Data Leak to Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced a former employee of SoftBank Corp. <9434> to two years in prison, suspended for four years, over a leak of confidential corporate information to a Russian diplomat in Japan.

The court also ordered Yutaka Araki, 48, former chief of the major Japanese mobile phone carrier’s mobile information technology promotion headquarters, to pay a fine of 800,000 yen.

The defense side had admitted to the charges of obtaining confidential documents in violation to the unfair competition prevention law.

The prosecution had sought a prison term of two years and a fine of 1 million yen.

“Trade secrets on radio networks, which are an important social infrastructure, were infringed on,” judge Ryota Akamatsu said. “The criminal acts were artfully done and were malicious.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]