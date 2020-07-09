Death Toll in Rain-Hit Kyushu Rises to 62

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Five people were newly confirmed dead in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region Thursday following torrential rains caused by a seasonal rain front, lifting the region's total death toll to 62.

Four were in Kumamoto Prefecture, and the other one in the neighboring prefecture of Oita.

Self-Defense Forces personnel and others continued their search for 16 people still missing, mainly in the two Kyushu prefectures.

Most of the deaths occurred in southern Kumamoto, devastated by floods and landslides due to the heavy rains from Friday.

The rains hit hard northern Kyushu from Monday to Tuesday, leaving one person dead in Yamaga, northern Kumamoto, and another in Omuta in neighboring Fukuoka Prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]