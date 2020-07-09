Restaurant Group Colowide to Launch Tender Offer for Ootoya

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese restaurant operator Colowide Co. <7616> said Thursday that it will launch a tender offer for industry peer Ootoya Holdings Co. <2705>.

Colowide, which owns around 19 pct of Ootoya, is seeking to increase its stake to some 51 pct and make the holding company a subsidiary.

But the Ootoya management may oppose the tender offer, making the move a hostile takeover bid.

In the tender offer from Friday to Aug. 25, Colowide will buy Ootoya shares at 3,081 yen apiece, over 40 pct higher than Wednesday's closing price of 2,113 yen on the Jasdaq market.

The acquisition costs are put at 7.2 billion yen. Ootoya will remain listed after the tender offer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]