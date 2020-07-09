Record 224 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 224 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday, marking the highest daily total for the Japanese capital, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count exceeded 200 for the first time since April 17, when the figure stood at 206, topping 200 for the first time.

Thursday's total includes positive cases found in group testing for workers at so-called host clubs, drinking establishments that entertain female customers, according to the metropolitan government.

New coronavirus cases in Tokyo started surging in late March and reached 206 on April 17, shortly after the central government declared a state of emergency to combat COVID-19.

The daily number stayed above 100 for a while and started falling in early May.

