Abe, Morrison Share Concerns over Hong Kong Security Law

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, on Thursday shared concerns over China's enactment of national security law for Hong Kong.

In their teleconference, the two leaders agreed to step up preparations to resume travel between their countries, mainly for business, that has been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They confirmed that their countries will work together to identify the cause of the pandemic and encourage the World Health Organization to review its response.

Abe and Morrison also shared the need to give WHO observer status to Taiwan. The leaders confirmed cooperation to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific.

They agreed to continue discussions on a proposed Reciprocal Access Agreement, which will promote exchanges between Japanese and Australian troops.

