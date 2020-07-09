Japan Panel Calls for Revamping Flood Control Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--A subcommittee of an advisory panel to the Japanese land minister said Thursday that the country should revamp its flood control measures as severe natural disasters are expected to occur frequently due to climate change.

The subcommittee said that Japan needs to review its river development programs, calling for more involvement by businesses and residents.

Specifically, the panel proposed that central and prefectural government officials, business representatives and residents meet to discuss better flood control measures.

The subcommittee also called for utilizing private-sector dams for hydropower generation and agriculture for flood control.

"We have to create priorities on flood control measures based on scientific grounds," given an increase in the amount of rainfall amid climate change, land minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]