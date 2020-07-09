Japan Govt Calls on Public to Stay Calm about Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday called on the public not to panic after a record 224 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tokyo.

The government eased restrictions on events on Friday as planned, saying the country is not in a situation that forces it to review its plan to resume economic and social activities in stages after months of shutdown amid the pandemic.

The current situation is not as tense as it was in April, when the government declared a state of emergency over the pandemic, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters on Thursday.

"We've been closely monitoring the infection situation with a high sense of tension," Abe said.

He called on the public, especially young people, to take steps to avoid infection.

