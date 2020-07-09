Suga Denies Need to Issue Virus Emergency Soon Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Thursday denied any immediate need for a fresh declaration of a coronavirus emergency, after Tokyo reported a record daily number of infection cases.

"We don't think the current situation requires us to immediately issue a state of emergency again," Suga told a press conference.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said it confirmed 224 new coronavirus cases on the day, a record high for the Japanese capital.

The central government has not changed its plan to further ease restrictions on events from Friday, the top government spokesman said.

