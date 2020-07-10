Japan to Basically End Aid for Coal-Fired Power Plant Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Thursday to stop providing financial aid in principle for exports of coal-fired thermal power plants, which emit large amounts of carbon dioxide, as part of its efforts to curb global warming.

The policy was included in an outline of the government’s next infrastructure export strategy at the day’s meeting of a related task force.

With stricter conditions set for offering public aid for coal-burning power plant exports in order to accelerate decarbonization, the government is poised to make a shift away from its stance of promoting such exports under its growth strategy.

While some countries have no choice but to rely on coal-burning thermal power generation, Japan will encourage these nations to promote decarbonization, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama told reporters after the meeting of the infrastructure strategy task force.

Under the next infrastructure export strategy, public support for coal-fired power plant exports, such as loans by the state-backed Japan Bank for International Cooperation, will be provided only if importing countries are making decarbonization efforts.

