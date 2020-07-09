INTERVIEW: NTT Docomo to Launch Budget 5G Smartphones This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> will launch lower-priced smartphones later this year to promote its fifth-generation, or 5G, advanced wireless service, President and Chief Executive Officer Kazuhiro Yoshizawa said in an interview.

The Japanese wireless operator rolled out its 5G service in March. Currently, 5G-compatible smartphones handled by the company cost at least 100,000 yen per unit.

The company plans to release 5G models at nearly half the price of the existing ones, according to Yoshizawa.

The move is designed to help NTT Docomo achieve its goal of gaining 2.5 million individual subscribers to its 5G service in the current fiscal year ending in March 2021.

The company has some 170,000 such subscribers currently, Yoshizawa said, adding that the number is increasing steadily.

