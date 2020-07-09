Japan Top Court Nixes Demand for Flight Halt at Futenma Base

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Upholding lower court rulings, Japan’s Supreme Court has rejected plaintiffs’ demand for the halt of flights at the U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma air station in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

The top court’s Second Petty Bench made the final judgment on Wednesday on the case over noise pollution from the base in the city of Ginowan. The plaintiffs, who are residents near the base, made the demand to the Japanese government in the lawsuit, the second of its kind.

The top court ruling is “extremely unjust,” lawyers for the plaintiffs said, adding that they will file a third suit over the matter.

In November 2016, a branch of Naha District Court in Okinawa ordered the Japanese government to pay a total of 2.4 billion yen in damages over the noise pollution from the base.

But the branch dismissed the demand for the halt of flights, saying that the Japanese government cannot restrict U.S. military activities in Japan.

